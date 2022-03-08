A US company, with the aid of the United States Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria, has launched a $100 million state-of-the-art diaper manufacturing facility in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The new facility is Kimberly Clark’s, an American brand headquartered in Texas, the United States with operations across many countries.

According to the company in its press release seen by Nairametrics, the facility has the capacity to create over 1,000 direct and 5,000 indirect jobs with the potential to scale over the next 3-5 years of operation.

At the commissioning of the facility, Claire Pierangelo, the U.S. Consul General noted that Nigeria is a critical market for Americans, hence improving the investment climate would result in more milestones for both countries.

“U.S. Mission to Nigeria continues to work with our counterparts in the Nigerian government to promote an environment that is inviting to U.S. businesses. Through this model of cooperation, we will realize mutually beneficial outcomes – increasing investment, capacities for job creation, and partnerships while improving the lives of workers and consumers,” she said.

She also added that the commissioning of the new facility showcases the commitment of the United States to deepen its trade and investment ties with Nigeria whilst commending the its investment in Nigeria and the company’s contribution to improving hygiene and the health of the people of Nigeria.

The event was attended by note-worthy dignitaries, including the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Prof Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON; Executive Governor, Lagos State, H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, amongst other dignitaries.

What you should know

Kimberly-Clark began operations in Nigeria in 2012, with the introduction of Huggies diapers into the Nigerian market in 2015 and Kotex sanitary pads in 2019.

The company said that the Ikorodu facility will produce diapers under the Huggies brand name, with the primary goal of producing quality Nigerian-made products for mothers and babies across the country.