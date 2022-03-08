The Ukrainian forces have killed Vitaly Gerasimov, a Russian Major General while fighting around Kharkiv on Monday.

This was revealed by Ukraine’s Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Defense Ministry.

Mr Gerasimov is the first deputy commander of Russia’s 41st army. He had fought in the Russian military operations in Syria and Chechnya.

He also participated in the second Chechen war and was awarded a medal for capturing Crimea in 2014.

As at the time of filing this report, Russia is yet to make an official statement on the death of the Major General.

On February 28, Andrei Sukhovetsky, Another Russian general who was a deputy commander of the 41st Army, was killed fighting near Mariupol.

More details soon…