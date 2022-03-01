American multinational technology company, Google, has announced sanctions on Russian state-owned media, as the war on Ukraine rages on.

This was disclosed in a statement by Google Europe on Tuesday.

This comes as sanctions on Russian state-owned assets keep mounting following Russia’s invasion.

What Google is saying

Google stated, “Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’re blocking YouTube channels connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately. It’ll take time for our systems to fully ramp up. Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action.”

Over the weekend, the European Union announced that is banning state-owned Russian media companies Sputnik and RT. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said “The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, as well as their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war and to sow division in our union.”

The EU Chief added that the EU is developing tools to ban what it sees as toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe.