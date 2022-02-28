The Nigerian Government has announced that its embassies across Eastern Europe have started receiving Nigerians from Ukraine following the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war.

This was disclosed in an updated statement by Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry disclosed that Nigerian nationals who have made it to Poland, Romania and Hungary have been accommodated in organised camps pending when the evacuations will commence.

What the Ministry is saying

The ministry stated that in the last 24 hours, officials of the Nigerian Embassy have received 130 Nigerians safely at Bucharest, Romania where they have been provided accommodation and will be documented.

It added that “Officials at Budapest, Hungary have received and accommodated 74 Nigerians safely,

“We expect another batch of about 200 into the city of Budapest, tomorrow.”

The ministry stated that in Warsaw, Poland, they have received 52 Nigerians and 23 Nigerians are being processed at the Polish Government Reception Point, and at Hala Kijowska, Milny 90, 37-552 Milny, which they say is near the border of Korczowa-Krakowiec.

“The camp is well organised with beds and beddings, food, heating, clothing and medicals for evacuees,” it added.

The ministry assured Nigerians that all arrangements are being put in place to effectively evacuate Nigerian citizens, in safety and dignity.

Recall Nairametrics reported earlier that the Federal Government of Nigeria announced that Nigerians willing to leave Ukraine are advised to go through the borders of Hungary and Romania through the Zahony Border and Suceava, Tulcea and Maramures borders in Romania as they have approved visa-free access to Nigerians.