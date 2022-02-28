The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced that Nigerians willing to leave Ukraine are advised to go through the borders of Hungary and Romania through the Zahony Border and Suceava, Tulcea and Maramures borders in Romania as they have approved visa-free access to Nigerians.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Sunday, and can be seen on the Ministry’s official Twitter account.

The Permanent Secretary also stated that the Minister of Foreign Affairs has spoken to his counterpart in Ukraine on the challenges being faced by Nigerians in Ukraine.

What the Foreign Affairs Ministry is saying

The Ministry said it is fully aware of the challenges Nigerians are facing while trying to cross into countries bordering Ukraine, especially Poland.

The statement read, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is fully abreast of all the challenges Nigerians crossing into countries bordering Ukraine, especially the Polish border, are facing and we are taking adequate measures to assuage these challenges.”

It added that the Minister of Foreign Affairs has spoken with his counterpart, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine on the development and both are working on alleviating the suffering of Nigerians including deploying International Organisation for Migration to the border to ensure easier access to all Nigerians and other nationals.

“For now, movement to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County & Maramures borders is advised, as they have approved visa-free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine and arrangements for accommodation and feeding before evacuation is arranged,” it added.

The Ministry enjoined parents, guardians and wards of Nigerians in Ukraine to remain calm as the Federal Government of Nigeria is working very hard to get them all home safely.

What you should know

The Federal Government has announced that it has made necessary arrangements to evacuate to safety, stranded Nigerians in Ukraine, who have been caught up by the Russia-Ukraine war, through listed 4 borders between Poland and Ukraine.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in a viral video listed the 4 recommended borders to include; Hrebenne-Rawa Ruska, Korczowa-Krakowiec, Medyka-Szeginie and Budomierz-Hurszew, advising Nigerians to move in groups so they could account for one another in the journey towards the border.