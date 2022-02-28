The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has announced that Nigerian Air is to begin operations before the end of President Buhari’s administration. It also added that the FG plans to launch six cargo agro airports in the six geo-political zones.

This was disclosed by the ICRC Acting DG, Mr Michael Ohiani in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

He added that a new presidential approval has been granted to boost the process and the Commission is working closely with the Ministry of Aviation.

What the ICRC is saying

The ICRC boss said, “I want to assure the Nigerian public that we are working round the clock to get it operational. We are working with the Ministry of Aviation and we have just gotten a presidential approval.

“We will get the concessionaire, once we have gotten the concessionaire which is a major step, the issue of operation will now follow.

“I can assure you that before the end of this administration, Air Nigeria will start flying,” he said.

He also stated that the FG is concluding plans to establish six cargo agro airports in the six geo-political zones.

He added that the cargo airports, still in the development phase, are part of the commitment of the present administration to boost agriculture, adding that the airport would boost the transportation of produce within and outside Nigeria.

On the Presidential Aviation Road Map, he stated that FG is working on the concession of terminal operations at the four International Airports, stating that the ICRC is currently procuring companies that would operate the terminals.

“Apart from that, we have what we call MRO, which is the development of a Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul facilities.

“As we speak, an investor has emerged in respect of that and so we are trying to finalise.

“We also have the establishment of the Aviation Leasing Company.

“Experience has shown that for you to have a sustainable aviation industry, you have to have a leasing company so that the operators can easily acquire fleets of planes,” he said.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported last year that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved April 2022 as the commencement date for the operations of the country’s national carrier, Nigeria Air.

Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, revealed that 49% of the Nigeria Air project will be owned by strategic equity partners and 46% by Nigerians while the Federal Government will own five percent of the shares.