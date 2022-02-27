The Federal Government has announced that it has made necessary arrangements to evacuate to safety, stranded Nigerians in Ukraine, who have been caught up by the Russia-Ukraine war, through listed 4 borders between Poland and Ukraine.

This is as Russia’s bombing of Ukraine enters the third day, with later mounting more than expected resistance with thousands of Nigerians stranded in Ukraine desperate to flee the country.

This was made known by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in a viral video, where she said that there are 8 borders between Poland and Ukraine, with the agency recommending 4 to Nigerians for use.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa in her statement listed the 4 recommended borders to include; Hrebenne-Rawa Ruska, Korczowa-Krakowiec, Medyka-Szeginie and Budomierz-Hurszew, advising Nigerians to move in groups so they could account for one another in the journey towards the border.

She asked those in Eastern Ukraine to endeavour to move closer to the border, especially Western Ukraine, through train or bus and cautioned that moving towards the border could come with its own dangers, noting that it was important for affected Nigerians to keep their passports and their student visa as they ply the routes towards the border.

What the Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM is saying

The statement from Dabiri-Erewa partly reads, “For Nigerians in Ukraine trying to cross over to Poland, there are eight borders between Poland and Ukraine, but four borders are recommended. These are the four borders; Hrebenne – Rava Ruska; Korczowa – Krakovets; Medyka – Shehyni; Budomierz – Hurszew.

“Nigeria volunteer groups, as well as staff of the Nigerian embassy, will be at these borders to help you out. We are going to provide contact details of these Nigerians that will be there to help you out and the convergence point.

“But if you are in Ukraine and you are not in a place directly affected, it is advisable that you stay where you are.

“There are forms you can fill; they are people to call, WhatsApp group to call. Every information would be provided on our website: nidcom.gov.ng. So, go to that website for further details and we will continue to update you. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and stay safe.’’

Dabiri-Erewa said Nigerians in Poland can contact the following phone lines for assistance: +48 739400001, 729467341, +48729560 416, +48508182948, +48729690481 and +2348033372086.

Also, the Embassy of Nigeria in Warsaw, Poland, in a public notice, said officials and volunteers of the Embassy would be at the Polish-Ukrainian borders to pick up Nigerians.

The Federal Government said that it is making necessary arrangements to evacuate stranded Nigerians in Ukraine and advised those crossing over to Poland to present 02-953, Kosiarzy 22B, 02-956 Warszawa as the destination address to the border officials.

What the FG is saying in its public notice

The public notice reads: “In light of the recent happenings in Ukraine. Please be advised that all Nigerians crossing over to Poland would have us waiting for them.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is making necessary arrangements for the evacuation of those stranded in Ukraine through the Embassy in Warsaw, Poland.

“Please present this as your destination address with the Border controls 02-953, Kosiarzy 22B, 02-956 Warszawa.

“The Nigerian Embassy staff and volunteers will be at the Polish-Ukrainian borders with buses and vans to pick up Nigerians from the crossing border points and locations.’’

In case you missed it

Recall that in the early hours of Thursday, February 24, 2022, Russian President, Vladimir Putin, ordered special operations with the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military.

On Friday, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at least 137 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians have been killed since the Russian invasion began, with the death toll further rising.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Friday, urged Nigerians in Ukraine to remain calm as evacuations will resume when the airports reopen, noting that Russia’s denial of plans to invade Ukraine affected plans to earlier evacuate.