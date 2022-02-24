The Federal Executive Council approved the sum of N56.3 billion to complete the Abaji-Koton Karfe section of the Abuja-Lokoja highway and also N2 billion for the purchase of cattle to boost animal production in Taraba.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, in a press briefing with newsmen after the council meeting which was presided by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Fashola said the project, should facilitate the completion of that critical highway, which started in 2006.

What the Ministers are saying

Fashola said the Ministry of Works and Housing submitted two memoranda. The first was for the termination and re-award of the 49kilometres section of Abaji to Koton Karfe, which is part of the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

“It was awarded for N56.175 billion. Hopefully, this should facilitate the completion of that critical highway, which started in 2006,” Fashola said.

He added that the FEC also approved over N250 million revised cost for the completion of Aboto Alfa road, linking Kwara and Oyo States.

“The revision was by the sum of N251,530,000 which revised the contract sum from N3,060,000,000 to N3,311,000,000 to enable the contractor make provision for drains to replace unsuitable material and to reconstruct damaged shoulders of the road, as well as accommodate some variation in price.

“The memo was also approved,” he added.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, disclosed that the FEC approved the sum of N2 billion for the purchase of cattle to boost animal production in Taraba.

“The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development submitted two memos.

“One was for the revised estimated total cost for the supply of cattle for Taraba State under the Emergency Agricultural Intervention Programme for states that were affected by conflict and insecurity.

“The approval we got was in the tune of two billion, some millions thereabout,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, said the FEC approved the revised science, technology and innovation policy for Nigeria.

“There have been tremendous advances in science, technology and innovation all over the world and this necessitated the need for our science and technology policy which was put in place since 2012, 10 years ago.

“The policy needs to be revised so that we can keep pace with new and emerging technologies.

“The main objective is for us to use science and technology to improve the standard of living of our citizens and ensure that we have high quality of life and this we can get if our nation becomes more prosperous and our economy is more globally competitive,” he said.