We’re super excited to announce that we have opened another branch in Lagos – in Lekki, and extended our services to Abuja to bring a truly liberating financial experience closer to our customers.

Our new office in Lekki located at 12E, Admiralty Way, Opposite Quest Filling Station, Lekki Phase 1; and the one in Abuja located at Mambolo Mall, 1 Mambolo Street Off Olusegun Obasanjo Way, Wuse Zone 2, Abuja are now fully operational and ready to receive and service private sector, public sector, and commercial customers’ needs.

Opening these new offices – strategically located in Lekki and Abuja is one of the ways we commit to bringing exceptional banking experiences closer to our customers so they can always stay ahead of their financial goals.

The brand-new full-service offices are complete with everything you need to give you a sweet unforgettable banking experience.

On expanding to Abuja, Segun Akintemi, CEO of Page Financials had this to say “We are thrilled to be expanding our footprints into the beautiful, vibrant, and capital city of Abuja. As a customer-focused financial institution, we believe our core values and relationship-based banking philosophy meet the personal and business banking needs of Nigerians. We look forward to supporting the thriving private and public sector employees as well as all the growing businesses that depend on Page for financial support to engineer growth”

As a full-service financial institution, these new branches will offer Nigerians exceptional in-branch solutions, as well as 24/7 digital solutions to help address customer banking preferences.

The company which is duly licensed by the Central bank of Nigeria started operations in 2013 and has since serviced thousands of customers in the personal loans, investment, and digital payments space. The new office locations are in addition to the existing ones in Ikoyi, Opebi, and Ibadan.

“Our branches and digital channels provide an extensive array of consumer and commercial products and services, as well as wealth management products to give customers a 360 degrees financial solutions experience,” said Jumoke Olusoga, the Chief Strategy Officer at Page Financials.

The company has been a recipient of many reputable awards. Last year alone, Page Financials was awarded the Most Innovative Consumer Lender of The Year at the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, where the CEO, Mr. Segun Akintemi was also recognized as the Non-Bank CEO of the year, a testament to the quality of his leadership.

To get more information about the company; how to access up to up to N5Million loan within hours; how to invest with the company and enjoy juicy and competitive rates; or how to use the Page Mobile app for transfers and bill payments to enjoy ZERO charge on all transactions; visit Pagefinancials.com or call 017007243 or send an email to customer@pagefinancials.com