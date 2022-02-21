The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has warned that it will order members to stop going to work if the challenge of fuel scarcity across the country persists for the next few days.

This was disclosed in a press briefing on Sunday by its National Treasurer Mr Mohammad Yunusa, after the conference of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies (SSASCGO).

It urged the FG to identify and punish those who caused the scarcity that has brought untold hardship upon Nigerians.

What the Union is saying about the fuel scarcity

The Union demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari should swing into action by identifying and punishing those who caused the scarcity that has brought untold hardship upon Nigerians.

Yunusa said, “The union’s position is very clear. Those who caused this scarcity should be identified and punished very well.

“The position of SSASCGOC … is workers should stop going to work until there is enough fuel to take them to work.

He added that the TUC is currently waiting on its centre to respond to its position, but states its position in SSASCGOC is that there is no need to go to work and when there is regular supply, it will start going to work.

On the ASUU strike, he said, “they are talking about the agreement they entered with Federal Government many years back and up till now government has not fulfilled it.

“Over the years because there is no constructive engagement, it is when you call out your members on strike that government will listen to you.”

The union leader while commending the newly elected officials of SSASCGOC implored them to make workers welfare a priority.

In case you missed it

Last Week, Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited revealed to the House of Representatives that the company had placed significant orders of over 2.1 billion litres of methanol-free PMS to ensure the queues vanish in a few days.