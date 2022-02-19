At Sujimoto Residences luxury short-let apartments, we believe that excellence is not a skill, it is an attitude and that’s the attitude that drives us as the custodians of the most luxurious short-let apartments in Nigeria.

There are two kinds of short-let apartment businesses in Nigeria; the first are those whose primary focus revolves around profit maximization and not the pursuit of customer satisfaction, who pay little or no attention to the comfort of their clients; and then there is luxury, which is where Sujimoto Residences comes in, a short-let hobby of the Sujimoto Group, which is renowned for redefining the standard of luxury living and eradicating every inch of mediocrity in the real estate sector of Africa, where we create a home away from home experience, with our addiction for topnotch customer service and the right knowledge on how to build a home.

Free yourself from the challenges faced by many short-let apartments who struggle with security, poor road networks, power supply, water supply and inadequate infrastructure and embrace the Sujimoto experience where we take pride in calling ourselves ‘your corporate househelps’, from enquiry to checkout, balcony to bedroom, Sujimoto Residences provides the ultimate fine living experience, with our fully fitted 3 and 4 bedroom apartments which feature exclusive facilities such as Private Chef, Private Concierge staff, fully-fitted Technogym, Unlimited Wi-Fi, Netflix, full home automation, 24 hours power supply, Cable TV, Private chauffeur service, Outdoor terrace/Jacuzzi, Central Music player, Premium Security, Ample Parking Space, Furnished BQ, and several other amenities.

When Sujimto residences came to the scene, there were already a number of short-let apartments operating in Nigeria; but customer reviews at the time suggested that the short-let industry needed a breath of fresh air, innovation and an improved customer service delivery. This was the foundation upon which Sujimoto Residences launched its fully automated apartments, with state-of-the-art amenities which till today remains very rare and uncommon.

In charm and style, Sujimoto Residences speaks for itself. Every moment spent at our unique luxury short-let apartments leaves you with the feeling of royalty. To describe the Sujimoto Residences experience as life-changing might not be doing it justice, perhaps, its value and worth isn’t meant for words, it is meant to be experienced! Let us give you a soft landing into the most serene neighborhood in Lagos – Banana Island and Ikoyi – where you are pampered to feel comfortable in our Italian imported furniture within a safe and serene atmosphere. We also treat you to a 24-hour Netflix and chill experience, with our private chef at your service, giving you the right culinary experience beyond anything you’ve ever experienced.

So, are you a business traveler looking for a home away from home with a deluxe office space to work out of? A tourist looking to explore the spectacular city of Lagos?Looking to go on a family vacation or staycation? Are you an elite expatriate or modern entrepreneur seeking a serene environment for work, relocation and relaxation? – Sujimoto Residences is your ultimate destination.

