Sujimoto Residences provides the most affordable luxury short-let apartments in Nigeria and that’s not even up for a debate. But let’s dig deep into how the emergence of Sujimoto Residences raised the standard of short-let homes in Nigeria.

Why Sujimoto Residences?

When Sujimto residences came to the scene, there were already a number of short-let apartments operating in Nigeria; but customer reviews at the time suggested that the short-let industry needed a breath of fresh air, innovation and an improved customer service delivery. This was the foundation upon which Sujimoto Residences launched its fully automated apartments, with state-of-the-art amenities which till today remains very rare and uncommon.

3 Ways Sujimoto Residences Changed the Short-let Apartment Business in Nigeria

Luxury offering: Sujimoto Residences deployed the use of automation in all of its apartments to provide an unmatched comfort, which the Group Managing Director, Sijibomi Ogundele considered was lacking in the industry. Sujimoto Residences launched unrivalled security systems, and while Sujimoto appreciates the work of local furniture makers, Sujimoto Residences went a step further to ensure that all of its apartments were fully furnished with imported Italian branded furniture, private chef services, fully equipped kitchen, concierge staff, airport pickup and private chauffeur services in order to defeat the mediocrity that was entrenched within the short-let apartment industry at the time.

Location: The numerous Private Sujimoto Residences are located in Ikoyi’s highbrow areas like the prestigious Banana Island, one of the most secure and sophisticated square metre in Africa and home to the 1% of the 1% In Nigeria because at Sujimoto we believe that location is essential in the experience of luxury in its finest form. Sujimoto Residence offers inexpressible luxury experience and comfort for those who yearn for a home-away-from home experience and an exceptional luxury short-let services. Sujimoto Residences is your last stop for a unique short-let experience and while others have come and gone, the Sujimoto short-let apartments are breaking grounds to provide unusual and uncommon comfort.

Price: There are two kinds of short-let apartment business owners in Lagos, Nigeria; the first are those whose primary focus revolves around profit maximization and not the pursuit of customer satisfaction and then there is luxury, which is where Sujimoto Residences comes in, a short-let hobby of the Sujimoto Group, which is renowned for redefining the standard for luxury living and eradicating every inch of mediocrity in the real estate sector of Africa.

We take pride in calling ourselves your ‘omo odo’ (corporate maids), because our customer service delivery is designed to meet your every need round the clock and our three and four bedroom apartments provide the ultimate fine living experience

So, are you a business traveler looking for a home away from home with a deluxe office space to work out of? A tourist looking to explore the spectacular city of Lagos? Looking to go on a family vacation or staycation? Are you an elite expatriate or modern entrepreneur seeking a serene environment for work, relocation and relaxation? – Sujimoto Residences is your ultimate destination.

