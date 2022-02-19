This is a month of Love !!!

Valentine’s day was on Monday and everyone on social media applied pressure, from memes to TikTok videos, to video collages, to valentine’s day promo and packages from vendors. There was literally red everywhere (in James Brown’s voice Wahulurrr lol). However, I believe that love should also be celebrated every day. You can celebrate loving yourself, your friends or your partner everyday and as your plug, I’m going to be listing 5 fun things to do in Lagos this weekend.

Almost every weekend I’m wondering what to do and when I don’t plan, I just end up in bed and before I know it, a new working week has begun and I had zero time to unwind. So, I’m going to be plugging you today, in case you’re wondering what to do this weekend, you’ll find out that there are so many fun things to do.

5 fun things to do in Lagos:

1. Clubbing/Visiting a bar or lounge with friends: So, almost every weekend, Snapchat stories are filled up with people going to a bar or club and my top 3 places to chill are; Wbar, Club Victoria and when I don’t want to go too far; WoodGreen Lagos.

2. Visiting the arcade or going paint balling: These are such great activities to do with friends or your partner, or your kids. And for paintballing, I always go to Sealteampaintball, while for games, I always go to Rufus and Bees. You could try checking for paintball arenas or arcades close to you today or you could just go bowling.

3. Going to the beach: You can explore going to the beach this weekend, you can get a private beach house, you can go to nice beach clubs, or you and your partner could just take a walk by the beach very early in the morning. I like going to Landmark beach, there are some nice beach clubs there. You can get a private beach house or get a Shortlet from @simsapartments on IG.

4. Art Gallery: If you appreciate art, you should visit Nike Art gallery or if you want to try something different, try sip and paint. @Justpaint_ng does paint and picnic, this would be so romantic or you can throw a birthday event there or just have a nice girl’s time or family time.

5. Try out new restaurants: In Lagos, there are so many nice restaurants with good food. You can go out of the usual places you visit and try out new restaurants or new food. I’m going to be trying this new restaurant Kapadoccia_lagos and I’ll tell you guys what I think about this place soon.

So let me add an extra – WATCH SIMI’s YOUTUBE VLOGS… lol: If you’re bored please watch my Vlogs. Here’s a link to my YouTube Channel https://youtube.com/c/Simi%E2%80%99sCorner please don’t forget to share and subscribe.

Conclusively, I hope I’ve been able to help you identify at least one thing you can do this weekend. Remember that it’s important to unwind and YOU ONLY LIVE ONCE. Thank you for reading, airs your girl Sims.