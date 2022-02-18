The Ondo State government through its Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) announced that it generated an internal revenue of N30.8 billion for the year 2021.

This was disclosed by Mr Tolu Adegbie, Executive Chairman of the Service, on Thursday in Akure, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said that this is progress compared to the N24.8 billion it generated during Covid in 2020, despite generating the sum of N30.1 billion in 2019.

What ODIRS is saying about revenue

Adegbie revealed that the ODIRS generated N10.9 billion in 2017, N24.7 billion in 2018. In 2019, the agency generated N30.1 billion and only had a reduction in 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic but still garnered N24.8 billion.

“The revenue service had over the years improved on the old ways of revenue generation to digital way with more efficiency and ease,” he said, adding that N200 million was generated from people staying in the government forest reserve in the year 2021.

He also forecasted that future revenue generation lies in its revenue law, citing robust Information Communication Technology (ICT) capacity, a functional legal department to boost IGR.

“Two weeks ago, we locked up three hotels and two event centres for not paying consumption tax. Everyone was calling up and down and I said No.

“We got court orders and they were locked up by the court bailiff.

“So what you are doing is very important when it comes to taxation. It is the basis of what we do here,” he added.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported last year that the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu presented a fiscal proposal of N191.6 billion for 2022 to the State House of Assembly.