The NGX closed on a flat note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 1 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,102.64 points, to reflect a decline of 0.01% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.27%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization decreased by N1.40 billion.

At the close of market on Thursday, 17th February 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.38 trillion at the end of trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as NNFM led 32 gainers, and 17 Losers topped by CWG at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,386.20 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

NNFM up +10.00% to close at N9.90

RTBRISCOE up +10.00% to close at N0.55

HONYFLOUR up +9.91% to close at N3.66

SCOA up +9.74% to close at N2.14

ACADEMY up +9.40% to close at N1.63

NGX Top ASI losers

CWG down – 9.76% to close at N1.11

CHAMPIONS down – 8.89% to close at N2.05

LASACO down – 7.08% to close at N1.05

SEPLAT down – 5.88% to close at N800.00

COURTVILLE down – 5.56% to close at N0.51

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

GTCO – 130,140,273

UCAP – 30,274,570

FIDELITY – 26,496,174

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

GTCO – N3,415,788,188.25

MTNN – N776,558,819.70

SEPLAT – N671,364,970.70

Market sentiments trend towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 32 gainers were surpassed by 17 losers.