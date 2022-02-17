A high court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has granted Gabriel Zock, a member of the House of Representatives bail in the sum of N200 million over alleged N185 million land fraud.

Justice Halilu Yusuf on Wednesday ordered the defendant( Mr Zock) to produce two sureties in the like sum of which must be lawmakers. He then adjourned the matter until March 17, for definite hearing.

Mr Zock is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on two count charges bordering on fraud.

Back story

EFCC has alleged that in 2015, the lawmaker collected the sum of N150 million from one Adeyemi Kamar for a plot of land in Guzape District, Abuja.

Mr Zock also allegedly collected another N35 million from Mr Kamar to facilitate and obtain the title of the land under false pretence.

According to the anti-graft agency, the offence contravened the provisions of Section 1(1) (a) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and other Fraud-related Offences Act, 2006 which is punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

What you should know

Mr Zock is a lawmaker representing Kachia/ Kagarko Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.

He was arraigned by the EFCC on February 10. He pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered against him.

The court also ordered Mr Zock to deposit his travelling documents with the Registrar of the court and he must seek the permission of the court before travelling.

Nairametrics had reported that the court ordered the remand of the lawmaker in EFCC’s custody until the next adjourned date of February 16.