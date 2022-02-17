The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 9 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,109.25 points, to reflect a growth of 0.09% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.28%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization increased by N22.83 billion.

At the close of market on Wednesday 16th February 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.38 trillion from N25.36 trillion in the previous trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as LEARNAFRICA led 19 gainers, and 29 Losers topped by UPDC at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,392.81 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

LEARNAFRICA up +9.94% to close at N1.99

SCOA up +9.55% to close at N1.95

VERITASKAP up +8.70% to close at N0.25

RTBRISCOE up +8.70% to close at N0.50

JAPAUL up +8.57% to close at N0.38

NGX Top ASI losers

UPDC down – 6.36% to close at N1.03

REGALINS down – 5.13% to close at N0.37

CILEASING down – 4.76% to close at N3.60

PRESTIGE down – 4.44% to close at N0.43

CHAMS down – 4.35% to close at N0.22

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

ACCESS – 47,884,367

MTNN – 21,697,248

ZENITHBANK – 17,293,310

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

MTNN – N4,339,604,859.30

NB – N800,796,812.05

ACCESS – N496,246,055.40

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 19 gainers were surpassed by 29 losers.