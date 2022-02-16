Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court has ordered the final forfeiture of 24 properties worth N10. 9 billion belonging to a top military officer held by fronts and proxies to the officer.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had brought an application before the court seeking the interim forfeiture of the properties to the federal government.

The properties which are 24 in number are dispersed across various states in Nigeria including Kano, Kaduna, Borno and Cross River States.

What happened in court

In May 2020, EFCC had secured the interim forfeiture of the properties to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The EFCC’s statement in this regard did not mention the officer’s name, but it listed the properties to include land, a shopping complex, gas station and fuel stations, others, cumulatively valued at N10, 935,000,000.00 (Ten Billion, Nine Hundred and Thirty-Five Million Naira).

The court had ordered the publication of notices in national newspapers, inviting persons with interest in the properties to show cause why they should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

As no entity came forth to show cause, Justice Maha on February 14, 2022, ordered the final forfeiture of the properties following an application by EFCC’s lawyers, Cosmos Ugwu and Musa Isah.

What you should know

A list of the properties include:

A 16 Pump filling Station located at Rijiyar Lemo, Kano.

A Filling Station with 41 pumps located opposite Federal Secretariat, Kano.

A Filling Station with 39 pumps located along BUK Road, Kano.

A Filling Station with 31 pumps located along Zaria Bypass, Kano.

A Filling Station with 31 pumps located along Maiduguri Bypass, Kano.

A Filling Station with 29 pumps located along Maiduguri Bypass, Kano.

A Filling Station with 23 pumps located along Naibawa , Kano.

A Filling Station with 39 pumps located along Bachirawa, Kano.

A Filling Station with 51 pumps and a one-storey building with 35 shops attached to the Filling Station located along Shiek Ja’afar Road Dorayi, Kano.

An LPG plant with 30 shops attached to it located along Zaria Road, Kano.

Marhaba Event Centre, Guda Abdullahi Road, Farm Centre, Kano.

A three storey building (Plaza) With 28 shops located on Hadeja Road, next to Sheshe Supermarket , Kano.

A three-storey building (Plaza) with 126 shops located on Audu Bako Way, Opposite Nation Plaza, Kano.

Classic Block Industry at Maiduguri Road, Kano.

Atlasfield Corporate Headquarters, No. L6 Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna.

Undeveloped plot located at Sharada, Adjacent A.A. Rano Filling Station, Kano.

Undeveloped plot located at Yan Rake, Adjacent Dala Orthopedic Hospital, Kano.

Undeveloped plot located along Kano-Gwarzo Road, Adjacent Kedco Regional Office, Kano North/Opposite Silver Spoon Restaurant, Kano.

Undeveloped plot located along Kano-Gwarzo Road, opposite Markaz Mosque, Kano.

Undeveloped plot located on Sani Marshal Road, Opposite Nissan Automobile, Kano.

11.7 hectares located Adjacent TINAPA Resort, Adiabo, Calabar. 22. Truck Assembly Plant, Easter Bypass, Kano.

Event Center located in Calabar, Cross River State.

Aflac Plastics Limited located behind National Eye Center, Kaduna.

