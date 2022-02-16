President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko as the substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

This was disclosed in a short statement by the Federal Ministry of Transportation on Tuesday, signed by its Director of Press, Eric OJiekwe

The President directed that Bello-Koko’s appointment take immediate effect.

What the Ministry of Transportation is saying

“The President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko as the substantive Managing Director, Nigeria Ports Authority,” the statement read.

The statement also added that before his appointment, Bello-Koko was the Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the authority.

Recall Nairametrics reported last year that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the immediate suspension of former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Usman.

The FG also started a probe of the suspended Managing Director over alleged non-remittance of over N165 billion operating surplus to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) by the NPA management under her leadership.