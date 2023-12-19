The Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) has announced that it has uncovered the activities of a fake e-CallUp syndicate that has been sabotaging NPA’s electronic truck traffic management (e-CallUp) system, also known as “to.”

This information was disclosed in a statement by the Authority on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday.

According to the statement, NPA officials and security agents undertook a spot check of the MPS Pregate, leading to the uncovering of 249 fake vehicle plate numbers and 149 units of Minimum Safety Standard (MSS) stickers.

In addition, the Authority discovered another 164 pieces of vehicle number plates and 133 pieces of MSS stickers that were not fixed on any truck in readiness to be deployed for proxy booking.

NPA further disclosed that it immediately confiscated the fake number plates and MSS tickets, adding that the Terminal Manager was invited for questioning.

What you should know about the e-CallUp system

The electronic call-up system is an initiative of the Nigerian Port Authority launched in February 2021 that aimed to eliminate human interaction in managing traffic in and out of the Apapa and Tincan ports.

The e-CallUp is a measure of sustainably taming the menace of traffic gridlock around the ports, increasing logistics ROI while maximizing time on the trip, and ensuring smart parking for trucks.

Trucks Transit Parks Limited is responsible for managing the e-CallUp platform.

To use the e-CallUp system, transporters and clearing agents would use an internet-enabled device to download the “to” app from the Google Play store.

The transport companies and clearing agents will have to wait after booking for an electronic call via the “eto” app.