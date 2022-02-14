The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has faulted the promotion of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, to a professor, describing the action as illegal.

The decision of the lecturers’ union follows the intense debate and controversy the award of professorship by the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) to the minister has generated.

This was made known by the President of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, during a press conference after the union’s National Executive Council meeting on Monday.

What the ASUU President is saying about the promotion

Osodeke in his statement said the minister’s promotion violated established procedure for the appointment of a professor in the university system.

The ASUU President said, “From information made available to us, Dr Pantami was not qualified and he violated the established procedure for appointment of professor. We are surprised that the government still allowed him to stand.

“You cannot be a minister and a lecturer in a university. It is an encouragement of illegality.

“Pantami has to quit as a minister and be tried for doing double jobs within the same federal system. He is not qualified. Pantami should not be treated as a professor.”

ASUU also said it would sanction its members involved in Pantami’s promotion including FUTO’s vice-chancellor.

He added, “We have resolved to sanction ASUU members involved in his promotion and the VC of FUTO.’’

What you should know

Recall that in September 2021, Pantami, alongside 7 other academics were elevated by the council of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, during its 186th meeting, to the position of professor in cybersecurity at the council’s 186th meeting.

The minister’s elevation has generated controversy and intense debate, with many activists and scholars faulting FUTO on the promotion of the minister, who was not teaching in the university and whose highest academic attainment was reportedly a lecturer before he ventured into politics.