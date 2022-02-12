The Lagos State Building Control Authority (LASBCA) has told an Ikeja Coroner’s Court that the late Mr Femi Osibona, Managing Director of Fourscore Heights Ltd., had prevented its officers from gaining access to the construction site of the collapsed 21-storey building.

This was revealed by Mrs Oluseun Randle, an Assistant Director in charge of the Inspectorate of Quality Control of LASBCA on Friday during her cross-examination by Mr Ola Adeosun, the counsel to Prowess Engineering Nigeria Ltd.

She also revealed that Mr Osibona was arrested during the construction by a joint enforcement team of LASBCA and LASPPPA for contravening certification and planning laws.

Mrs Randle said LASBCA were at the site three times to check compliance level but were not allowed access by security operatives.

“An officer first visited on Feb. 13, 2019, he peered through a small opening in the gate and observed piling equipment.

“He moved closer to observe the piling operation and to gain access to the premises. The security operatives manning the premises did not allow him entry.

“He was only asked to wait outside of the gate for the developer (Osibona). After some minutes, the developer came and the officer told him he wanted to serve a notice.

“He (Osibona) told him that he could not go in and if tried to forcefully gain entry he would tell the security to release the dogs.

“The monitoring officer served a Contravention Notice and Stop Work Order dated Feb. 13, 2019 on the structure. The notice and order is to be complied with within 48-hours,” Mrs Randle said.

Mrs Randle also revealed that Mr Osibona was arrested on June 10, 2020 for contravention of the law.

“He was arrested alongside his wife and staff for contravening certification and planning laws.

“They were arrested by a joint enforcement team of LASCA and LASPPPA. The security men at the gate put up an attitude by resisting the team’s access to the property.

“He was found to be in contravention of the law,” she said.

