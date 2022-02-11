President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that those responsible for importing petrol with higher than normal amounts of methanol, which caused a fuel scarcity situation in major cities across Nigeria, should be held accountable for their actions.

This was disclosed on Thursday evening in a statement by Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

The President’s aide spoke in a media statement titled “Providers of substandard fuel must be held accountable, directs President Buhari”

Related posts No Content Available

What the President’s aide is saying

He disclosed that the President has ordered that producers and providers of consumable products be held accountable for substandard services and or products sold by them.

Shehu’s statement reads, “The President has also given directives to the relevant government agencies to take every step in line with the laws of the country to ensure the respect and protection of consumers against market abuses and social injustices.

“In reaction to the petroleum product shortages linked to the inadvertent supply of products of foreign origin into the Nigerian market, President Buhari said the protection of consumer interests is a priority of the present administration and is ready to take all necessary measures to protect consumers from hazardous products, loss or injuries from the consumption of substandard goods.

The President also directed in line with the law, service providers must make full disclosure of relevant information with respect to the consumption of their products and that dissatisfied consumers are entitled to a proper redress of their complaints”

In case you missed it

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited revealed that the adulterated fuel was imported into the country by 4 importers from Antwerp in Belgium with quality inspectors failing to detect the high level of Methanol it contained.

Kyari said that NNPC investigation revealed the presence of Methanol in 4 PMS cargoes imported by MRS, Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium, Oando, and Duke Oil.

In its defence, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc on Wednesday revealed that the contaminated petrol in Nigeria with higher than normal concentrates of methanol was shipped into Nigeria through NNPC’s oil trading arm, Duke Oil in the last week of January 2022.