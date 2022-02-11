The Federal Inland Revenue Service has announced the introduction of “Self-Service Stations” in all the FIRS Tax Offices to enable efficient service delivery for its IT Tax solutions including the TaxPro Max.

This was disclosed in a statement by the FIRS on Thursday, February 10, 2021.

The Service added the self-service options will come with a designated officer to assist taxpayers.

What the FIRS is saying about the new service

The FIRS announced that the introduction of the Self Service Stations in all of the FIRS tax offices nationwide is to support taxpayers in utilizing the TaxPro Max solution.

To enhance voluntary tax compliance, the Stations will, among others, provide taxpayers with the opportunity to carry out the following services online while in the Tax Office:

Filing tax returns

Paying taxes

Applying for and validating TCCs

Generating receipts & credit notes

” To make it more convenient for the taxpayers, the self-service stations have designated officers readily available to assist taxpayers with any technical difficulty or concerns that may arise,” the Service added.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported last week that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) disclosed that it generated the sum of N4.396 trillion in taxes from non-oil sector in 2021 compared to N2.507 trillion collected in 2017.

According to the performance update, the nation recorded a consistent increase in tax collection from the non-oil sectors of the economy in 2021, peaking at 69% from 38% in 2017.

FIRS boss, Muhammad Nami said, “This feat was made possible due to the adoption of the in-house built TaxPro Max Solution and other strategic reforms implemented by the Service.”