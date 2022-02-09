The market of cryptocurrencies has been multiplying in recent years, and it’s no coincidence that the technology underlying these digital currencies—the blockchain—is experiencing a boom too.

Many people still think of blockchain as a buzzword overused to describe the technology behind Bitcoin. While the original blockchain is used for cryptocurrency, modern technologies provide practical value for several business use cases and applications, from improving financial transactions and enforcing contracts to simplifying trade.

Africa is one of the fastest-growing regions in the world. With about 1.4 billion people, the continent has massive potential for businesses and investors. However, many people are deprived of accessing good financial services and other benefits of economic growth.

BoundlessPay provides a platform that helps businesses create and manage crypto/fiat accounts through its mobile application. It offers a unique system with a world-class user experience that seamlessly processes local and international cryptocurrency/fiat payments for individuals, merchants, and developers.

In developing countries, remittances (money transfers to other countries) are an essential source of household income.

“Financial inclusion is considered a key source of economic development. It helps raise national savings, reduce the need to borrow abroad, or increase government revenue. Premium Global exchanges provide ways to reduce poverty, and lagging here can lead to losses of human capital and affect economic growth negatively.” – Franklin Peters, founder, CEO, BoundlessPay.

“We have partnered with some of the best fiats off/on-ramp aggregators to offer seamless crypto/fiat settlement services to our users.”

Now, more than ever before, every African has access to multiple choices for seamlessly accessing cash globally from their crypto wallet, all thanks to BoundlessPay.

Some of the on-ramp and off-ramp access include:

Bank transfers

Doorstep Cash delivery

Crypto debit card

Smart exchange engine that automatically converts payment to any currency the receiver prefers.

The FinTech company plans to expand its staff and raise additional funding to develop its services.

“We are creating a decentralized network of managers all over the world to oversee our activities within their regions. These managers help to build communities, organize events, attract local partnerships to us and represent us in any other way with the end goal of growing our brand.”

Feature Roll-out Roadmap

BoundlessPay will keep working on making financial services even better. For now, these features will roll-out in a series of tiers throughout the following months:

Tier 1:

Crypto virtual card

NUBAN/IBAN account numbers

Zero-interest crypto-backed Loans

Tier 2:

Crypto Debit Card

DEFi Box

Meme bank

BoundlessPay Native Token: Nexus coin

More features on the way…

Get Started In Four (4) Easy Steps

Download the BoundlessPay app from Google Play store and Apple Store Verify your details and Sign up for a free account Fund your account Save, invest, pay, transact

Try it out, click the link. Download the app from Google Play Store and Apple Store today.