Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget (MEPB) have announced that they are collaborating to host the second edition of the Lagos Employment Summit, a 2-day hybrid event scheduled for the 3rd and 4th of March, 2022 at Eko Hotel.

Themed “Sustainable Job Creation Strategies: Collective Action and Prosperity for All”, this year’s edition of the Summit will foster deliberations about progressive economic and social solutions to unemployment problems in the state.

At the press conference held to announce the upcoming event on Friday, February 4th, 2022, Mrs. Teju Abisoye, Executive Secretary, L.S.E.T.F., stated that sustainable job creation strategies are a much-needed conversation among industry players in the entire socio-economic space. “This event will spotlight various speakers with diverse wealth of experience across the entrepreneurial, advocacy, governmental and private sectors”, she said.

“We share in the philosophy that the issue of unemployment is a shared responsibility of both the government, corporates, and individuals; hence, we are always elated to partner and collaborate as much as we can, and this Summit further positions us in the right direction”, she added.

This year’s Summit, which will feature 90 speakers and 15 plenary, presentation, and breakout sessions, is designed to further discuss innovative and sustainable approaches to job creation, drawing experiences, expertise, and interventions of notable local and international institutions, including public, private, and non-profit organizations.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who will headline the Summit with a keynote address, will be joined by Mrs. Bola Adesola, Chairman LSETF; Mr. Sam Egube, Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Development and Planning; Mr. Aloysius Uche Ordu, Director, Africa Growth Initiative; Ian Hommers, Country Director Nigeria & Ecowas, (G.I.Z.); Jumoke Oduwole, Secretary, Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (P.E.B.E.C.); Obi Asika, Founder, Iba Ajie; Nnamdi Ezeigbo, CEO. Slot Systems Nigeria, as well as leaders from Jumia, Ford Foundation, Lagos Business School (L.B.S.), and more than 70 other notable speakers to interrogate the topics that include The Workforce of the Future: ‘Gig Economy’ – opportunities, challenges, and strategies for success; Women’s economic empowerment as a tool for economic growth; Orange Economy: A driver of youth employment in emerging markets; Partnering for Impact: Critical areas that drive youth employment; Job Centres: Preparing Youth for a Resilient Career; amongst others.

In addition to the deliberations and conversations, there will be an innovation challenge, tagged the “Lagos State Employment Summit Innovation Challenge”, where tech innovators will proffer resourceful solutions to increase jobs creation in Lagos State. This process will include the submission of pitches, judges’ reviews, shortlisting of applications, and the announcement of the finalist and winners.

There will also be clinics to equip young professionals with contemporary skills for the 21st-century workplace.

In his remark, the Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Development and Planning, Mr. Sam Egube, said, ‘this Summit aligns with the Next Level goals of the Federal Government and the Lagos State Government’s flagship policy thrust, the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda on job creation and “Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy”. As you may recall, Mr. Governor, in his 2020 New Year’s address, reiterated that “our focus on improving the business environment for small and large businesses across the State will create countless opportunities for business expansion and job creation.” This Summit, therefore, further pinpoints us towards achieving this charge’, he said.

Sponsorships and partnerships are welcome by the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund and the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget to further drive the objectives of the Summit.

Participants interested in the Lagos Employment Summit are required to register online at www.lagosemploymentsummit.com. Attendance is free but there will be limited seats for physical participation due to COVID-19 protocols.