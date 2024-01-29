The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) has announced the appointment of Feyisayo Alayande as the Acting Executive Secretary.

According to the announcement, this will take effect from the 3rd of January, 2024.

Alayande possesses over fourteen years of Global Banking and Financial Services experience working with investment and retail banks within Europe and Africa. In Europe, she worked with HSBC Global Banking & Markets, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), and FBNQuest; a subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria.

Prior to joining LSETF, she led the teams that delivered on products, and digital and marketing projects at Letshego Nigeria, an inclusive finance bank, where she developed and managed the rollout of financial products and programmes that provided access to capital to the everyday Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and individuals.

Academic background

Feyisayo holds a Master’s in Management degree from the Imperial College Business School and a Business Economics degree from the University of Reading.

Career

She is experienced in business transformation, strategic change, growth and development finance with a demonstrated history of working globally to build and implement products and processes in Investment banking and the financial services industry.

She started her career in prominent financial institutions, including HSBC, RBS, Santander UK, and Nationwide Building Society in the United Kingdom.

She commenced a role as a Compliance and Audit Consultant at Nationwide Building Society from June 2008 to October 2008.Following her tenure at Nationwide Building Society, Alayande transitioned to Santander UK Corporate & Commercial, where she served as a Risk and Financial Crime Consultant from October 2008 to January 2009.

Building on her experience, Alayande then contributed her expertise to RBS Markets & International Banking as a Business Analyst/Client On-Boarding Analyst from February 2009 to July 2010. Furthermore, she also served as a CTB Manager and Project Manager from July 2010 to June 2013, accumulating three years of experience in leading critical projects and overseeing change processes within the organization.

Alayande’s journey culminated with her role at HSBC global banking and markets as a Business development and Change manager from June 2013 to October 2014.

She has been described as passionate about problem solving, social development finance and economic growth, particularly in Nigeria and Africa.