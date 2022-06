Honeywell Group (HGL), has partnered with the Lagos State Government and Lagos Innovates, the tech arm of Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) to support the growth of tech ecosystems.

The partnership is executed via a talent development programme under ‘Lagos Innovates’ – a training project conceptualised to ease the process of building successful tech start-ups in Lagos State.

The initiative aims at providing tools to enable young tech-preneurs to build successful start-ups within the state and it has received support from HGL over the past three years. One of the programme’s core objectives is to assist the very best tech startups and founders in Lagos State who have the basic requirements to acquire relevant skills needed to compete in today’s global marketplace.

What the partners are saying

Commenting on the partnership, Head of Corporate Services, Honeywell Group, Tomi Otudeko said: “Creating long-term value for Nigeria and its people has always been at the heart of Honeywell Group’s mission.

We are invested in impacting our communities, and the tech ecosystem in Lagos is filled with ideas that can revolutionise how we think and operate as a society.

We also understand that these young minds need support in accessing the tools and the people required to grow their ideas. It is our duty to support them in any way that we can.

“We are excited to meet these new faces of technology and to partner with Lagos State and Lagos Innovates in easing the path to success.”

Also commenting on the programme, Executive Secretary of LSETF, Teju Abisoye stated; stated “We are delighted to partner with Honeywell Group to develop a talent pool of tech entrepreneurs who can compete favourably with their peers across the world and improve results in the tech eco-system.

LSETF and Honeywell Group are committed to ensuring that young people are equipped to drive the growing tech ecosystem in Lagos and Nigeria at large, in addition to positioning themselves for the gig economy.

Through this partnership, we hope to cement Lagos’ position as the leading destination for start-ups in Africa. We look forward to seeing the impact of the training on job creation.”

What you should know

In partnership with HGL, Lagos Innovates is supporting capacity development in Lagos State by facilitating access to an integrated development environment (IDE) or tech-focused entrepreneurship content and programming.

The training, which will span over 24 weeks, will involve courses on full-stack development with JavaScript (React JS, Node.js, Express and Mongo DB + API Development); full-stack development for mobile applications (React Native, API Development); Python Programming for web and data science (PYTHON OOP, DJANGO & Data Science); frontend design and engineering: (UI/UX, HTML, CSS, ES6 & React JS); full-stack web development, and others.