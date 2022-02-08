On Tuesday morning in Abuja, some filling stations in Kubwa, located at Bwari local government area of the Federal Capital Territory were closed.

The long queues which started in some parts of Abuja on Monday have persisted up until Tuesday. The situation looked as if some petrol stations are hoarding fuel in anticipation of an increase in the pump price.

Nairametrics witnessed long queues at Conoil fuel station, opposite NNPC Tower, Central Business District, Abuja. Another long queue was cited at NIPCO station opposite Kubwa second gate in Abuja.

What oil marketers are saying

Oil marketers say the scarcity will persist until depots are restocked with adequate and quality petroleum products.

According to them, the directive to withdraw adulterated petrol from the market after distribution to many stations across the country created a supply shortfall, thereby, leading to panic buying.

They noted that NNPC is working to ensure that disruptions are fixed.

“As we speak, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd is working to ensure that this disruption to the supply chain is addressed as soon as possible.

“However, there is the challenge of logistics and how to compensate those who were supplied with the adulterated products.

“The NNPC is working with marketers on this and once the depots are restocked, tankers will start loading and supply will improve across the country.

“Until we are able to achieve this, queues will remain at the petrol stations because of the panic already created,” they said.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported yesterday that fuel scarcity hit some parts of Lagos leading to anxiety and confusion.