The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has unveiled an ultra-modern 420 metric tons per day capacity rice milling factory in Kano State.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this while speaking at the inauguration of the Gerewa Rice Mill, as he said the factory’s construction was in keeping with the federal government’s commitment to safeguarding the country’s food security.

He asked rice mill operators to get involved in paddy cultivation as part of a cooperation with the Nigerian Rice Farmers Association to ensure a long-term supply (RIFAN)

What the CBN governor is saying about rice production

Emefiele stated that the CBN concentrates on private sector agricultural development and offers millers long-term financing alternatives for commercial farms. He said, “The private sector-led Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme provides long-term financing options to millers to finance commercial farms, land development, irrigation facilities; and other agricultural infrastructure that will enhance the production plan.”

He said that the quality of milled Nigerian rice was comparable to that of rice produced elsewhere in the world.“As Nigerians, we need to become more patriotic and embrace Mr. President’s mantra of producing what we eat, and eat what we grow,” he said.

Prior to the commencement of the Anchor Borrowers’ Program in Nigeria, Emefiele observed, the country had less than 10 operational rice milling plants with a combined capacity of 350,000 metric tons.

“These have increased to over 60 integrated mills, with a combined capacity of over three million metric tons, as at today, with about 10 more mills scheduled to be commissioned this year,” he said.