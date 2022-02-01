The Nigerian and UK government started their first-ever Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue in London.

This was disclosed in a statement by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing on Monday.

The summit is expected to last for 3 days and would cover issues ranging from terrorism to human rights.

What the UK Government said:

In a statement released by the Press and Public Affairs Officer, British High Commission, Miss Ndidiamaka Eze, on Monday in Lagos said, “the dialogue, which would end on Feb. 2 included a series of breakout sessions covering a range of issues; counter-terrorism, serious and organised crime, civilian policing and human rights.”

The statement added that the summit is currently led by the U.K. National Security Adviser, Sir Stephen Lovegrove, and Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno.

High Commissioner Laing added that it is “great to have this chance to expand our security and defence cooperation to improve how our two countries respond to shared security threats.”

Nigeria’s government has increased collaboration with foreign governments in the fight against insecurity, with the Danish Navy already increasing its presence in Nigeria’s waters and recently released 3 suspected Nigerian pirates who were arrested during one of its frigate’s operations last November.