The Nigerian Railway Corporation announced it has reduced the number of bidders required for the e-ticketing PPP frameworks to 5, needed for the Lagos-Ibadan and Warri-Itakpe Standard Gauge railway Line

This was disclosed by the Director of Procurement of NRC, Mr Ben Iloanusi, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday.

The NRC said that pre-qualified firms include 2 bidders for the Lagos-Ibadan line and 3 for the Warri-Itakpe line, adding that the companies now need to submit technical and financial bids for the provision of e-ticketing solutions.

What the NRC is saying

The railway agency revealed that the companies shortlisted for the Lagos-Ibadan line are Euhoria Press Ltd. and Paragon and Global Software Digital Solutions Ltd., while the three shortlisted for Warri-Itakpe included Fane International Consult Ltd., Turnaround Engineering Ltd. and Electronic Payplus Ltd.

Mr Iloanusi told NAN during the Request for Proposal exercise in Lagos on Monday that NRC had issued Requests for Proposal (RFP) which would analyze the technical solution and the financial strength of the bidders.

Also Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), through its Director, Dr Emmanuel Onwodi, said it will run a two-stage process with the idea of coming up with a preferred bidder that would go into partnership with the FG to deliver the e-ticketing solution.

“What we have done before now is the Request for Qualification (RFQ) at the end of the exercise, we have pre -qualified five firms and we have issue them request for proposals, meaning that they had asked to submit their technical and financial bids,” Onwodi said.

He added that the FG has not started the evaluation of the bidders yet, but is willing to find out if all the requirements such as soft copies of their proposal, three years audited statements, power of attorney, and all documents were written in English to make the interpretation easy.

Nairametrics reported last November that the Nigerian Railway Corporation said it received a total of 24 bids on open requests for the Lagos/Ibadan and Warri/Itakpe e-ticketing solutions for standards gauge railway operations under its Public/Private/Partnership (PPP) arrangement.