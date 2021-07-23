Guinness Nigeria Plc gained 9.14% today following a heavy buy-interest in the shares of the brewery which triggered a gain of N5.80 billion in market value at the close of trading activities on the Nigerian Exchange Group.

At the close of the market today, data revealed that the shares of GUINNESS advanced from N29.00 per share at the start of trading day, to N31.65 per share at the close of the market today, reflecting a gain of 9.14%.

This saw the market capitalization of the leading maker of beer and spirits grow from N63.52 billion to N69.32 billion at the close of trading activities today, putting the total market value gain at N5.80 billion.

At the current price, the shares of Guinness Plc is currently trading 12.08% lower than their 52-week high of N36.00 per share. However, the shares of the company has returned about 143.46% gains for investors who bought them at their 52-week low trading price of N13.00 per share last week.

During today’s trading hours, 830,962 ordinary shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc worth about N25.72 million, were exchanged in 79 executed deals.

In comparison, the shares of Nigerian Breweries Plc closed flat at N58.00 while the shares of International Breweries Plc and Champion Breweries lost 2.80% and 8.89% to close at N5.20 and N2.05 per share, respectively at the end of today’s trading session.

What you should know