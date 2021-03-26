Business
Guinness shares surge by 9.89%, lifting the brewer’s capitalization by N5.9 billion
Shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc surged by about 10% today on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, lifting the company’s market capitalization by N5.9 billion at the close of the market.
The impressive 9.86% surge in the shares of Guinness today was driven by investors buying interest in the shares of the brewer. Their interest has seen the shares of the company increase by more than 30% in less than a month.
Data tracked today from market open, down to the close of trading activities on the exchange revealed that the shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc surged by 9.89% or N2.7 to close higher at N30.00 per share.
This bullish move in the shares of Guinness has seen the market capitalization of the brewer increase by more than N5 billion on the exchange today, from N59.8 billion at market open to N65.7 billion at the close of market today.
Market activity
About 12,564,540 ordinary shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc worth about N372 million, were exchanged in 45 deals executed on the exchange today, with the market price of Guinness shares closing at N30 per share, 9.89% higher than yesterday’s closing figure.
Aside from Guinness, shares of International Breweries Plc and Nigerian Breweries Plc rose by 2.7% and 0.1%, to close the day higher at N5.70 and N48.5 per share respectively; while the shares of other brewers listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange like the Champion Breweries Plc and Golden Guinea Breweries Plc closed flat at N2.12 and N0.81 per share respectively.
What you should know
- The NSE All-Share Index and market capitalization depreciated by 0.4% to close the day at 39,216.20 points and N20.52 trillion respectively.
- However, the NSE Consumer goods Index to which Guinness belongs, dipped by 0.24% today to close at 536.69 points.
NNPC records 80% increase in trading surplus in December 2020
Operating revenue of the NNPC Group in December 2020 as compared to November 2020 increased by 33.44% or N137.00billion to stand at N546.65billion.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recorded an increase of 80.12% in trading surplus in December 2020, the figure stood at ₦24.19billion compared to the ₦13.43billion surplus recorded in November 2020.
This was disclosed in the December 2020 edition of the corporation’s Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR), according to the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Dr. Kennie Obateru.
Trading surplus or trading deficit is derived after the deduction of the expenditure profile from the revenue in the period under review.
According to Obateru in a statement issued and seen by Nairametrics, the operating revenue of the NNPC Group in December 2020 as compared to November 2020 increased by 33.44% or N137.00billion to stand at N546.65billion.
Also, expenditure for the month increased by 27.54% or N112.81billion to stand at N522.47billion. The December 2020 expenditure as a proportion of revenue is 0.96 as against 0.97 in November 2020.
What is NNPC saying
The report indicated that the 80.12% increase was due mainly to the significant rise in the profit of NNPC’s flagship Upstream entity, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) amid improved market fundamentals and strong global demand for crude oil.
Other contributory factors to the robust trading surplus recorded in the month under review include the improved performance by the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), the National Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO) and Duke Oil Incorporated which recorded noticeable gains in their operations.
In the Downstream sector, 2.26billion litres of white products were sold and distributed by PPMC in December 2020 compared to 1.72billion litres in November 2020.
This comprised 2.254billion litres of petrol, translating to 72.72million litres/day, 11.40 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) and 0.48 million litres of kerosene.
It added that the Total sale of white products for the period of December 2019 to December 2020 stood at 18.456billion litres and petrol accounted for 18.325billion litres or 99.29%.
In monetary terms, the volume translates to a value of ₦288.77billion recorded on the sale of white products by PPMC in the month of December 2020 compared to ₦226.08 billion sales in November 2020.
ABCON confirms arrest of some members over money laundering, terrorism financing charges
ABCON has confirmed that some of its members were invited for questioning over some of their transactions.
The Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has reacted to reports on the recent arrest of some of its members by security operatives.
ABCON in its reaction confirmed that some of its members were invited for questioning over the investigation of some of their transactions which border on money laundering, terrorism financing and Know Your Customer status.
This disclosure was contained in a press statement titled, ‘ABCON statement on the recent clampdown on some member BDCs, issued by the association and signed by its President, Aminu Gwadebe.
ABCON in its statement said that it considers these as serious allegations especially given the security challenges facing the country. It appealed to the authorities to expedite action to ensure that innocent people who have been caught up in this investigation can be released so that they can return to their anxious families and resume their lives.
The statement from ABCON reads, ‘’In view of the several calls received from the media and other stakeholders regarding our position on the recent arrest of some member BDCs, the association hereby states as follows:
‘’We hereby confirm that some of our members have been invited to answer questions regarding some of their transactions. The Executive Council of ABCON has been in communication with the authorities over the development and understand that the investigation borders on issues relating to money laundering, terrorism financing and Know Your Customer status. ABCON considers these as serious allegations especially given the security challenges across the country.
We strongly identify with the desire of every patriotic citizen for thorough investigation with the authorities following every possible lead and taking necessary measures that could improve the security situation in the country. We however appeal to the authorities to expedite their work to ensure that innocent people that have been caught up in this investigation can be identified quickly and released so that they can return to their anxious families and resume their lives.
We also trust that the authorities will follow the rule of law and ensure those with a case to answer have their day in court. The rule of law is after all the foundation upon which every functional society stands.
On our part, we like to assure the public and the government of the willingness of ABCON to cooperate fully with relevant agencies to ensure our business is not in any way used or exploited for any form of malpractice or activity that is against the laws of the land and thus undermine the stability of the country.’’
What you should know
- Recall that on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, ABCON, through its lawyer, had said that 26 of its members were detained by the Department of State Security Services (DSS) without charging them to court, in what he described as a breach of their fundamental human rights.
- They said the DSS had been holding these Bureau De Change operators after inviting them from Kano, Yola, Sokoto, Minna and Lagos for questioning for over 2 weeks, adding that they had not been allowed access to their families and that letters of inquiry about the offences they were being detained for were ignored by the agency.
