Guinness shares surge by 9.89%, lifting the brewer’s capitalization by N5.9 billion

Shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc surged by about 10% today on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, lifting the company’s market capitalization by N5.9 billion at the close of the market.

The impressive 9.86% surge in the shares of Guinness today was driven by investors buying interest in the shares of the brewer. Their interest has seen the shares of the company increase by more than 30% in less than a month.

Data tracked today from market open, down to the close of trading activities on the exchange revealed that the shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc surged by 9.89% or N2.7 to close higher at N30.00 per share.

This bullish move in the shares of Guinness has seen the market capitalization of the brewer increase by more than N5 billion on the exchange today, from N59.8 billion at market open to N65.7 billion at the close of market today.

Market activity

About 12,564,540 ordinary shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc worth about N372 million, were exchanged in 45 deals executed on the exchange today, with the market price of Guinness shares closing at N30 per share, 9.89% higher than yesterday’s closing figure.

Aside from Guinness, shares of International Breweries Plc and Nigerian Breweries Plc rose by 2.7% and 0.1%, to close the day higher at N5.70 and N48.5 per share respectively; while the shares of other brewers listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange like the Champion Breweries Plc and Golden Guinea Breweries Plc closed flat at N2.12 and N0.81 per share respectively.

What you should know