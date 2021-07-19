The stock exchange market made a bullish trend at the end of today’s trading session posting gains that increased the index by +5.47 points. The All-Share Index increased by +0.01% closing at 37,952.65 from 37,947.18 index points.

• The stock exchange market value currently stands at N19.78 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -5.76%.

• The market breadth closed positive as ETERNA led 22 Gainers, and 10 Losers topped by FTNCOCOA at the end of today’s session.

• The stock market has declined -2,318.07 basepoints since the start of the year.

NGX ASI top gainers

1. ETERNA up +10.00% to close at N7.13

2. UPL up +9.93% to close at N1.55

3. CUTIX up +9.92to close at N3.99

4. REGALINS up +8.89% to close at N0.49

5. LEARNAFRCA up +8.76% to close at N1.49

NGX ASI top losers

1. FTNCOCOA down -7.32% to close at N0.38

2. SOVRENINS down -6.06% to close at N0.31

3. ETI down -3.77% to close at N5.10

4. STERLNBANK down -3.21% to close at N1.51

5. UBN down -2.68% to close at N5.45

Outlook

• Market sentiments trend towards the bulls as 22 gainers outweighed 10 losers.

• Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.