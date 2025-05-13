The All-Share Index closed lower on Monday, May 12, 2025, falling by 471.93 points to settle at 108,261.47

This marks a 0.43% decline from Friday’s close of 108,733.40, accompanied by a drop in trading volume.

Daily trading volume declined by 9.77% to 414.3 million shares, down from 459.1 million shares recorded in the previous session.

Market capitalization stood at N68.04 trillion across 16,664 deals, above the N66 trillion threshold, down from N68.3 trillion on Friday.

On the gainers’ chart, MULTIVERSE, SMURFIT, and MEYER each posted a 10.00% gain.

On the flip side, ETRANZACT and JOHNHOLT led the laggards, dropping by 10.00% and 9.48%, respectively.

In terms of trading activity, TANTALIZER and VFDGROUP recorded the highest volumes of the day.

Market summary

Current ASI: 108,261.47

Previous ASI: 108,733.40

Day Change: +0.43%

Year-to-Date Performance: +5.18%

Volume Traded: 414.5 million shares

Market Cap: N68.04 trillion

Top 5 gainers

MULTIVERSE: Up 10.00% to N11.00

SMURFIT: Up 10.00% to N0.55

MEYER: Up 10.00% to N8.80

BETAGLAS: Up 9.99% to N176.70

HMCALL: Up 9.88% to N4.67

Top 5 losers

ETRANZACT: Down 10.00% to N5.40

JOHNHOLT: Down 9.48% to N5.25

UNIONDICON: Down 9.47% to N7.65

CILEASING: Down 8.31% to N3.86

LINKASSURE: Down 8.06% to N1.14

Trading volume

Daily trading activity slowed on Monday, with volume dipping 9.77% to 414.3 million shares—down from 459.1 million shares traded in the previous session.

TANTALIZER led the pack, recording an impressive 49.1 million shares exchanged.

VFDGROUP followed closely with a robust 48.8 million shares.

ACCESSCORP drew strong investor interest, with 29.4 million shares changing hands.

ZENITHBANK and AIICO also saw notable activity, trading 24.3 million and 19.1 million shares, respectively.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion), performance was bearish:

LAFARGE declined by 4.88%, MTNN slipped 2.07%, FIDELITY BANK edged down 2.00%.

In the FUGAZ banking group:

FIRSTHOLDCO gained 0.97% while UBA rose by 0.14%,

On the flip side, ZENITHBANK fell marginally by 0.20%, GTCO dipped 0.07%.

ACCESSCORP recorded no price movement.

Market outlook

Despite Monday’s pullback, the All-Share Index remains within reach of the 109,000 mark and could soon test the 110,000 level.

Sustained gains—particularly among mid- and large-cap stocks—could provide the momentum needed to push the index higher in the coming sessions.