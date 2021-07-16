The Nigerian Broadcasting Commission has urged Nigerian broadcast operators, mainly radio and TV broadcasters against glamourising the activities of insurgents, bandits and kidnappers, citing that too many details may have an adverse implication on the war against insecurity.

This was disclosed in a statement titled ‘Newspaper Reviews And Current Affairs Programmes: A Need For Caution’, and signed on behalf of the Director-General, Alarabe Ilelah, according to TheCable.

What the NBC said

The NBC called for caution on the part of the broadcast stations in the reportage of the activities of insurgents, terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.

“Headlines of most Newspapers on a daily basis are replete with security topics. While bringing information on security to the doorsteps of Nigerians is a necessity, there is a need for caution as too many details may have an adverse implication on the efforts of our security officials who are duty-bound to deal with the insurgency,”

The commission, therefore, enjoins broadcasters to collaborate with the government in dealing with the security challenges by;

Not glamourising the nefarious activities of insurgents, terrorists, kidnappers, bandits etc,” the statement read.

The NBC advised security analysts on Nigerian media stations against polarising citizenry with divisive rhetoric in driving home their point.

“Not giving details of either the security issues or victims of these security challenges so as not to jeopardise the efforts of the Nigerian soldiers and other security agents,” it urged.

The Commission reminded broadcast operators in the statement that they should adhere to sections 5.4.1(f) and 5.4.3 of the NBC Code which warns against transmitting divisive materials that may threaten or compromise the divisibility and indissolubility of Nigeria as a sovereign state.

