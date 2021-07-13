The Federal Government will on Thursday, July 15, 2021, flag off the construction of the $1.2 billion Kaduna-Kano standard gauge rail line in continuation of its effort to link the country through rail and improve on transport infrastructure.

This is the sequel to the announcement by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on June 2, 2021, that President Muhammadu Buhari will perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the rail line within the next 2 weeks.

This disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, according to NAN.

The statement by Eric Orjiekwe, Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry said the event would be at Zawaciki Dawaki Local Government Areas, Kano at 10 a.m.

Ajani said that the project is expected to further boost the president‘s programme of linking the country through rail in order to enhance the economic growth of the Nation adding that major stakeholders in the transport sector have been invited for the occasion.

