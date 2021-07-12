Dangote Cement Plc has moved to boost the distribution of the company’s products across the country as it announces the acquisition of 2,000 additional vehicles.

The new vehicles which include trucks, trailers and tippers were purchased at a cost of $150 million.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure is contained in a statement issued by Group Head, Corporate Communications of Dangote Industries, Tony Chiejine, who confirmed that the company had recently taken delivery of another set of trucks, trailers, bulk tankers, tippers, cargo trucks, and bulk cement tankers.

What the spokesman of Dangote Group is saying

Chiejine in the statement said, “These assets would meet the expected increase in demand for transportation of cement to every part of the country and create employment for over 4,000 people in Nigeria. We have acquired the new trucks in line with our new expansion capacity in Obajana, Ibese, Gboko and the new cement plant coming up on stream at Okpella, Edo State in few weeks time.’’

He also revealed that the Dangote Fertiliser Company had just taken delivery of 500 trucks from Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Ltd. for the distribution of Urea brand of fertiliser to different parts of the country.

He explained that Dangote Sinotruck West Africa Ltd is a joint venture between Dangote Industries Ltd and Sinotruk China.

He quoted Alhaji Abdu Dantata, Group Executive Director, Logistics and Distribution, as saying that the acquisition was due to the growing needs of the business.

Dantata said, “This is especially as regards the increased trucking demands encountered lately, due to the surge in the demands for cement.

“The establishment of our clinker export terminals at Apapa and Onne Port led to the purchase of heavy-duty tippers for haulage of clinker from the plants to the terminals.

“The introduction of these trucks would improve customers’ demand, improve on job creation in the country, as well as promote the economic development of Nigeria.”

It can be recalled that about 2 months ago, Dangote Cement announced plans to acquire 2,000 trucks as it moved to close the demand gap and ensure the availability of cement products across the country.

In April 2021, Dangote Group took delivery of another set of 400 Shacman trucks from Transit Support Services Limited, assembled in the former ANAMMCO plant in Enugu, bringing the total number of trucks bought by the Dangote Group from Transit Support Services Limited to about 4,000 units since the entry of the brand into the country in 2016.