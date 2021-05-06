Stock Market
Dangote Cement loses N92 billion on NGX, as investors digest Q1 2021 financial results
The NGX All-Share Index and market capitalization declined by 0.92%, as shares of Dangote Cement and MTN declined.
The stocks of top cement companies on Wednesday closed in the downline as investors sold off stakes in the shares of Dangote Cement despite impressive Q1 2021 results.
Data tracked on the Nigerian Stock Exchange revealed that the shares of Nigeria’s most capitalized company lost a whopping N92 billion in market value, at the back of a 2.49% decline in the share price of the leading cement producer.
On the flip side, shares of BUA Cement, another key producer in the Nigerian cement industry closed flat on the exchange today, while Lafarge Africa lost a meagre N1.6 billion of its market capitalization, triggered by a 0.47% decline in its share price.
The impact of this decline on the NSE Industrial Index
The 2.49% decline in the shares of Dangote Cement weighed heavily on the Industrial index, an index that tracks the performance of industrial companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
At the end of the market today, the industrial index closed lower at 1918.94 index points, driven by the N92 billion market value loss which Dangote Cement suffered today on the exchange.
The index depreciated by 1.19% to print its biggest loss in a day since the 3oth of March when it depreciated by 1.90%.
Decline in Dangote Cement and MTN Nigeria shares weighed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
The Nigerian Stock Exchange NGX, closed on a negative note today largely occasioned by the decline in the shares of MTN Nigeria and Dangote Cement.
The shares of MTN Nigeria suffered a market value decline of 4.65%, to close the day lower at N162 per share as investors continue to price in the impact of regulatory restrictions on new SIM sales and activations on the revenue and earning power of the company. Mobile subscribers on the MTN’s network declined by 5 million to 71.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.
This bearish sentiments in the shares of MTN and Dangote Cement both led to the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalization decline of 0.92%, to close lower at 39,111.30 index points and N20.468 trillion respectively.
Stock Market
Conoil, Courtville soar as NGX ASI plummets
The All-Share Index decreased by -0.81% to close at 39,114.73 from 39,433.81.
• Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N20.64 Trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -2.87%.
• The market breadth closed negative with the bears as CONOIL led 25 Gainers, and 20 Losers topped by BOCGAS showing a hint of consolation.
Top gainers
1. CONOIL up +10.00% to close at N18.70
2. COURTVILLE up +10.00% to close at N0.22
3. SEPLAT up +9.99% to close at N604.40
4. LINKASSURE up +8.62% to close at N0.63
5. ACCESS up +5.19% to close at N8.10
Top losers
1. BOCGAS down -9.99% to close at N12.25
2. LIVESTOCK down -9.90% to close at N1.73
3. SCOA down -9.66% to close at N2.15
4. REDSTAREX down -9.59% to close at N3.11
5. REGALINS down -9.38% to close at N0.29
Outlook
The Nigerian stock market continued the bearish run held yesterday as it posted losses once again at the end of the trading session today.
• Market sentiments tend toward consolidations as the NGX ASI closes with 25 Gainers and 20 Losers.
• Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
Markets
Nasdaq continues to fall as Dow sets new high
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97.31 points or 0.3% to close at 34,230.34, a new high.
The S&P 500 index increased by 0.1% to 4,167.59 points. However, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.4% to 13,582.42, as Amazon, Netflix, and Facebook both fell more than 1%.
The sharp drop in growth stocks the day before came after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen indicated on Tuesday that interest rates would need to rise to prevent the economy from overheating, with economic activity rebounding much faster than anticipated as vaccines are administered and social distancing requirements are relaxed. Later in her remarks, she clarified that she was not “predicting or suggesting” a near-term interest rate hike because the Federal Reserve makes that decision.
Nonetheless, some companies have stated that rising demand and supply chain shortages have driven prices higher, raising concerns among market participants about signs of overheating. According to an ADP study released on Wednesday, private payrolls increased by 742,000 jobs in April. This result fell short of economists surveyed by Dow Jones’ estimates of 800,000 jobs. The March report from ADP was revised upward by 48,000 workers.
According to economists polled by Dow Jones, the IHS Markit U.S. services purchasing managers index came in at 64.7 in April, beating expectations of 63.3. However, the ISM non-manufacturing index came in at 62.7, which was slightly below estimates. PMIs are measured so that readings above 50 indicate that an economic field is expanding.
After data from the American Petroleum Institute showed a sharp drawdown in U.S. oil inventory, oil prices initially soared, with futures for the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate topping $66 per barrel. The United States of America West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled at $65.63 per barrel, down 6 cents, or 0.09%.
As countries struggle to produce life-saving doses, the Biden administration declared on Wednesday that it supports waiving intellectual patent rights for Covid-19 vaccines. Following the story, large pharmaceutical firms that manufacture vaccines saw their stock prices plummet. Moderna’s stock has fallen by more than 6%.
- 2021 Q1 Results: FTN Cocoa Processor Plc reports loss after tax of N162.21 million
- Tantalizers Plc reports a loss after tax of N97.75 million in FY 2020 in Q1 2021.
- Courteville Business Solutions Plc proposes final dividend of 3 kobo per share for FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust records over 500% growth in Profit after tax.
- Sovereign Trust Insurance records a 43% surge in profit after tax to N392.1 million in Q1 2021.