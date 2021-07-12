The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has stated that it will deploy soldiers to the provinces of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal to assist law enforcement agencies over protests and lootings which was caused by the arrest of ex-President Jacob Zuma.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by SANDF on Monday morning.

The statement said, “The South African National Defence Force (SANDF), has commenced with pre-deployment processes and procedures in line with a request for assistance received from the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure to assist law enforcement agencies deployed in Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal Provinces respectively to quell the unrest that has gripped both provinces in the last few days.”

SANDF added that the duration and number of deployed soldiers will be determined on the assessment of the situation on ground by the relevant law enforcement agencies, while also emphasising that SANDF’s deployment objective is to provide safety and safe working environment for law enforcement agencies.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation about the violence later on Monday, his office said.

What you should know