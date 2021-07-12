The Oyo State Coronavirus Task Force has revealed that it has uncovered the Delta variant of the virus in the state.

This is coming a few days after the Federal Government had announced the discovery of the Delta Covid-19 variant in a passenger during a routine mandatory test for international travellers and genomic sequencing at NCDC Laboratory in Abuja.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Oyo State Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, on behalf of the taskforce on Sunday in Ibadan, saying that the general public should be informed of the Delta variant of the virus in the state, according to NAN.

While pointing out that the State’s Incident Manager and coordinator of the Emergency Operations Centre, Dr Olabode Ladipo, has confirmed the development, Adisa said the general public should take extra caution and consistently apply all precautionary measures earlier released by the task force.

What the Chief Press Secretary to Oyo State Governor is saying

The statement from Adisa reads, “This strain has been associated with high transmission, increase the severity of infection and outcomes. As such, this is to warn that the virus is still very much within the society.

“All in-bound travellers should always isolate for seven days and submit themselves for tests.

“The ‘Own Your Action’ (OYA) initiative of the state government should be seriously considered by adhering to the guidelines of wearing nose masks in public gatherings, washing of hands with soap and water and use of hand sanitisers, among others.

“The State COVID-19 TaskForce hereby appeals to the good people of Oyo State to comply with these and other advisories as they apply to individuals and organisations.

“It would be appreciated if all in-bound travellers from abroad maintain the mandatory seven-day isolation and subsequent testing before mingling with the populace.

“In addition, residents are enjoined to seek medical care and cease the opportunity of free testing whenever they feel unwell.

“Vigilance on the parts of both the Government and the people will surely go a long way in stemming the transmission of this disease within the state”.

