The Ministry of Sports has debunked reports that the Moshood Abiola Stadium (Abuja National Stadium) has been abandoned, insisting that the stadium is currently being rehabilitated after experiencing some rundown facilities, which were ignored in the past.

This was disclosed by the Ministry in a statement on Sunday after a media report had claimed the stadium “had become a den of robbers and miscreants, habited by reptiles and dangerous animals.”

What the Ministry of Sports said

“For the records, the stadium is undergoing rehabilitation with re-grassing of the main pitch, replacement of the scoreboard, vandalised cables restored which ensures the facility is lighted at night to ensure security,” it said.

The Ministry added that there were challenges in the past, however, the intervention work in collaboration with the Dangote Group which is funding the rehabilitation has brought a new lease of life to the facility. It also admitted that the pace of work was slowed down by many factors, but assured that the work will soon be completed.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported last year that the FG announced plans to concession some sports and entertainment infrastructure including the National Stadium, Lagos, Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, Jos International Stadium, Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium and the National Art Theatre.