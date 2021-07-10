The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), is set to immediately demolish 70 defective buildings in a bid to rid the state of dilapidated and distressed structures and end the era of building collapses.

This follows the demolition of a partially collapsed building at No. 19, Church Str, Lagos Island which was confirmed not to be fit for human habitation and to prevent another collapse.

The disclosure is contained in a statement issued on Friday by LASBCA spokesman, Mr Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, saying that the General Manager of the agency Mr Gbolahan Oki, supervised the demolition exercise, according to NAN.

Oki said that several other defective buildings had been marked for removal to rid the state of defective buildings, in a bid to end the era of building collapses, noting that his team had earlier visited the distressed building site to get an on the spot assessment and asked the residents to relocate for their safety.

While speaking on the 70 distressed buildings that had been marked for demolition, Oki explained that 20 of the structures were discovered on Lagos Island.

The LASBCA boss assured that due process would be followed for Non-Destructive Tests (NDTs) to be carried out on affected buildings in order to ascertain their structural integrity.

He added that the test would also determine if the buildings could be either renovated or demolished if found not safe for human habitation.

Oki further reiterated that the government has absolute zero tolerance for building collapse, hence all building codes regulation within the state would be strictly enforced.

He added that enforcement would include ensuring all buildings above two floors obtained insurance, as contained in the Building Regulations 2019 (as amended).

He issued a warning to developers and property owners to always do the right thing by involving LASBCA at various stages of construction works and obtaining all requisite approvals and completion certificates.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Lagos State Government through LASBCA had confirmed the partial collapse of a 3-storey building located at 19, Church Street, off Adeniji Adele Street on Lagos Island, on Wednesday.

While confirming the incident, the General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Oki said that the preliminary investigation into the cause of the collapse, which occurred late in the night while residents were asleep, indicated the structural failure of a part of the beam carrying a water tank used by the occupants.