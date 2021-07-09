The Lagos State Government has reduced the time for obtaining provisional building approval based on the presentation of proof of land ownership documents and presentation of registered statutory documents for approval from 2 years to 9 months.

The review is to help address the issue of non-compliance rate with the terms of agreement in presenting registered statutory title documents for approval.

This disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the General Manager of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), Mr Kehinde Osinaike, on Thursday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Osinaike said that the reduction will also help to address the level of abuse by members of the public.

What the General Manager of LASPPA is saying

Osinaike in his statement said, “LASPPPA has over the years observed that 99 per cent of applicants granted provisional permits based on possession of Proof of Land Ownership other than Registered Land Statutory Title stipulated for the procurement do not return to the Authority with their title document for final planning permit approvals.

To this end, it has been found necessary to bring to the notice of owners and developers that:

Henceforth, the grace period stipulated between the time of obtaining provisional building approval based on the presentation of proof of Land ownership documents and the presentation of Registered Statutory Title Documents for final approvals has been reduced from two years to nine months.

Also, a maximum of three months grace has been approved for all applicants with pending provisional permits that are yet to be finalised to present their titled documents to LASPPPA. And obtain their final approval or have their provisional permits withdrawn.’’

Osinaike noted that applicants with Provisional Permits that have elapsed the two years stipulated period hitherto approved for the finalisation of their permits are advised to approach LASPPPA District Offices covering the area where their building is located with their title documents.

He added that owners and developers could as well visit the LASPPPA Head Office at Oba Akinjobi Way, Ikeja, Lagos State for rectification.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has in recent times engaged in some reforms in the housing sector in order to attract investors and engender building developers’ confidence.

The state government had in January 2021, promised to review planning permit processing time from 28 to 18 days and reduce the lay-out approval process from 90 to 30 days as part of measures employed by the state to re-engineer their operating procedures to meet the 21st-century demands of the Lagos Megacity.