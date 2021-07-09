The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has confirmed the partial collapse of a 3-storey building located at 19, Church Street, off Adeniji Adele Street on Lagos Island, on Wednesday.

While confirming the incident, the General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Oki said that the preliminary investigation into the cause of the collapse, which occurred late in the night while residents were asleep, indicated the structural failure of a part of the beam carrying a water tank used by the occupants.

Arc. Oki commiserated with families of affected victims and appealed to Lagosians to always report cases of distressed buildings around them, noting that this will help stem the tide of needless loss of lives and property caused by building collapse.

The LASBCA boss said the agency has taken several steps to address issues of collapse in recent times, including massive stakeholders’ engagement and enlightenment with building developers, owners and occupiers on the need to build right using the right materials, professionals and involving LASBCA at all stages of the construction.

What the LASBCA General Manager is saying

Arc. Oki in his statement said, “LASBCA is passionate about the need for Lagosians to build right. There is a need to do the proper thing; ensure you have your necessary permits, obtain your letter of authorisation before the commencement of any building project and always involve our Agency in all stages of your project. This will help in no small way to achieve a Safe, Secure and Habitable Building for the Lagos of our dreams.’’

He also appealed to other residents in the building to vacate immediately as the structure will be removed in the coming days to avoid a total collapse which could be fatal.

Bottom line

The incessant building collapse in Lagos State has laid credence to the state government’s public enlightenment campaign and enforcement drive against unapproved and illegal buildings in the state.

The state government in recent times have been demolishing or sealing off some of those structures that are unapproved or against the state’s physical planning laws.