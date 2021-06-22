The Lagos State Government says it has given owners of the 45 buildings on the Lekki axis encroaching on canals a 3-day ultimatum to remove all the illegal constructions or face sanctions.

The demolition notice follows the illegal extension of the development of those residential and commercial buildings to the canal on the Lekki axis.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued on Monday by the spokesman of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr Gbadeyan Abdulraheem

Abdulraheem said LASBCA, General Manager, Mr Gbolahan Oki, led the enforcement team of the agency on Sunday to inspect the areas before issuing the ultimatum, adding that the agency also marked all the residential and commercial buildings contravening the physical planning laws and illegally extended their development on canal setback.

What the General Manager of LASBCA is saying

Oki said the buildings were sealed for contravening the physical planning regulations of the state, adding that the violators had 3 days to remove all the illegal constructions.

He said, “Most of the buildings on this axis have interlocking tiles erected across canals, and this is against the physical planning regulations of Lagos state. The owners of these structures are supposed to build according to the building plan approvals given to them.

“There are adequate setbacks that they should leave but unfortunately, the setbacks have been encroached upon. This is the basic fact and everyone knows that the setbacks are no go areas for any form of construction. This is why we are here today.’’

Oki warned that at the expiration of the 3-day ultimatum without the removal of the illegal encroachments, the state government will take necessary actions against the owners of the structures.

The LASBCA boss said that the setback areas with interlocking tiles were supposed to be green areas, stressing that the enforcement is aimed at regulating physical planning development in the state.

He added that green land setbacks are specifically reserved to help preserve the ecosystem as part of efforts to achieve the development plans in the state and make the environment organised and livable.

What you should know