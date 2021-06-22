Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), a nonpartisan, legal & advocacy NGO revealed that the Nigerian Government ordered a notice of preliminary objection over its plans to sue the FG for the ban of Twitter in Nigeria.

SERAP disclosed this in a statement on Monday evening, citing that it will also file its response to the FG immediately.

What SERAP said

“The Nigerian government this evening served us a notice of preliminary objection and counter-affidavit to the ECOWAS suit by SERAP and 176 Nigerians.

Since the suit is coming up tomorrow [22 June 2021], we are filing our response electronically tonight,” the statement from SERAP read.

What you should know

SERAP announced on Sunday that it filed a lawsuit with the Federal High Court in Abuja demanding that the court “stop the Federal Government and the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed from using their patently unlawful directive to all TV and radio stations not to use Twitter, and to delete their accounts as a pretext to harass, intimidate, suspend or impose criminal punishment on journalists and broadcast stations simply for using social media platforms.”