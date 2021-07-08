The Lagos State Government has tasked traffic offenders to visit a Traffic Court and challenge the decision of its officers if they feel cheated. All such motorists need to do is to present the Violation Number for the violation and defend their actions.

If the traffic officers decision is not challenged at the Magistrate Court and the fine not paid, such motorist’s vehicle will be impounded.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, while he unveiled a smart handheld device, known as Traffic Management Solution device (TMS) at Alausa, Ikeja, on Wednesday.

The device, according to Oladeinde, will eradicate fine payments controversy between the Traffic Law Enforcement Officers and violators. The device, which is the only electronic payments gadget, guarantees the clearance of a violation from the violators’ list.

The government plans to roll out 100 TMS devices, after which 1,000 will be deployed.

The TMS is a traffic law compliance initiative that allows real-time capture of picture and video evidence of road traffic and vehicle compliance violations as they occur with the use of a handheld device.

What Lagos is saying about transparency

Oladeinde said, “Offender may choose to visit a Traffic Court and present the Violation Number for the violation he/she wishes to challenge, electronic verification of the authenticity of drivers’ licenses, vehicle licenses and number plates which will significantly assist in achieving the goal of clamp down on motorists with fake licenses and number plates.

“The innovation would align with traffic management structure on traffic law violations and compliance checks, as well as resolve the perennial traffic gridlock issues caused by traffic violations in the State.”

Why it matters

The TMS device, according to the Commissioner, would eliminate the human interface between the traffic law enforcement officials and vehicular offenders on the road.

With TMS, reports of physical abuse of traffic management personnel would be eliminated, the commissioner said.

He said this would significantly reduce the heavy traffic situation in the State.

Oladeinde further pointed out that TMS would enhance transparency by exposing in detail, violations with the provision of video and picture evidence to aid the resolution process as well as give specific financially penalties within the ambit of the Law.

It would also help to eradicate fine payments controversy between the Traffic Law Enforcement Officers and violators as only electronic payments guarantee the clearance of a violation from the violators’ list.

“Our goal is to modernize operations and simplify enforcement by eliminating situations that facilitate impediments and cause counterproductive results on our roads,” he added.

Olajide Oduyoye, General Manager, LASTMA, explained that an offender, after being issued a receipt, has two options.

He said, “You can either challenge the accusation at the Magistrate Court or pay the fine. If you fail to do any of these, we have the right to impound your vehicle whether on the road or parked.”

In case you missed it

The State government had launched a similar initiative called PayVIS, a number plate detection platform that uses cameras located beside traffic lights to capture vehicle offenders when they violate traffic laws and then bills them.

The commissioner explained that the PayVIS initiative involves fixed cameras while the TMS devices can be moved around. “We’ll have both fixed and mobile cameras,” Oladeinde said.