President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Adamu Abdulahmid as the new Nigeria’s Ambassador to the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

This was disclosed in a letter to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, from the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The Trade Minister urged the new WTO Ambassador to cooperate with the Director-General of WTO, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and members of international organisations to enhance Nigeria’s trade.

Abdulahmid who would be Nigeria’s WTO Ambassador for a period of 4 years was formerly serving as the Acting Head/Charge d’ Affaires of Nigeria Trade Office to the WTO, Geneva, Switzerland.

He is a holder of MSc. Economics and International Development, Masters in Business Management and Leadership, Doctorate of International Relations and Economic Diplomacy with nearly 30 years experience in World Trade and Negotiations.